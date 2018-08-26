Mass Shooting During Florida Video Game Tournament [Video Warning] – Updated

Update: According to a witness, the shooter was reportedly a gamer competing in the competition but who lost.

In a further update, the gunman has been identified as David Katz, a disgruntled gamer who had won these tournaments in the past. The 24-year old was described as “kind of nerdy” and who played under the name ‘Bread’.

An eyewitness named Javaris Long told The Tampa Bay Times that the gunman got angry at his loss and went to his car, got his handgun, and “started blasting everybody.”.

Another gamer who witnessed the shooting said Katz was eliminated and came back to the game area and “targeted a few people” before killing himself.

David Katz

~~~

Witnesses report multiple people shot at the GLHF Game Bar that was hosting a Madden Video Game Qualifying Tournament.

Currently, there are early reports of four dead and 15 shot. The male gunman was found dead in the Jacksonville Landing Mall.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. “We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”

Be forewarned, this video is upsetting. You can hear the gunshots and some people shouting out. This comes via Breaking 911.

