At least ten people were injured in a shooting on Friday night at a high school football game in Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama by a 17-year-old black male, Dangelo Parnell. This shooting took place Friday night but did not trend on Twitter.

AL.com reported: At least 10 people were injured after gunfire rang out at the end of a high school football game Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, the city’s police chief said.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said six of the 10 injured were directly shot and that one victim had a seizure shortly after the incident at the end of the game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old, the chief said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Parnell was arrested and charged with 9 counts of attempted murder. More charges will likely be coming.

The shooter left 10 teens injured, five of them critically. The victims in the shooting range in age from 15 to 18, police said.

Parents whose children were at the stadium and are missing should call local hospitals, Battiste told CNN affiliate WKRG, adding that the city will not tolerate shootings at public events.

“Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events. They’re bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they’re putting other people in harm’s way,” he said. “This is unacceptable for people to not to be able to come out and enjoy an event.”

The game was already ended at the time of the shooting but the players were still on the field.

Witnesses said there was a fight in the stadium at the end of the game before the shooting.

It might be gang-connected.

