There was a mass stabbing in Tallahassee, Florida Wednesday morning at Dyke Industries, a wholesale building material supplier. There are at least five stabbing victims attacked by one person on a rampage. Local media reports that he was stopped when employees chased him down in the industrial park parking lot and hit him in the face with a hammer.

The attacker is in custody and five people are hospitalized. Some of the victims were stabbed multiple times. “One patient is in serious condition; two patients are in fair condition, and two patients are in good condition,” she said.

Marquitta Campbell said her husband Bobby Riggins Jr. arrived for a job interview at Dyke Industries about 8:30 a.m. She was talking on the phone with him when she heard a commotion.

“The next thing I know, he said, ‘Baby, I’ve been stabbed five times,’” Campbell said on the scene as she waited for answers. “‘I’ve been stabbed.’” Later, he called and said he had internal bleeding and they were taking him into surgery.

Many of the local police officers were at a 9/11 memorial service at the time and were called back to aid in the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

