Massive Dem bill is meant to begin destruction of Charter schools

















The massive spending bill from Hell is giving more power to the far-left, inept teachers’ unions and taking local power away from parents and children. It will begin the destruction of Charter schools which have helped so many poor, inner-city children.

From CNN:

A small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal put forth by the House Appropriations Committee would cut money for charter schools by $40 million and limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools is calling the cut particularly egregious and said the money would impact the majority of three-point three million charter school students who are overwhelmingly children of color and from low-income families. Charter schools, which are publicly funded but usually run independently from local school districts, had the support of the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.

But some Democrats have targeted charter schools in recent years, arguing that they take away money from other public school students. On the campaign trail last year, now President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren opposed federal funds going to for-profit charter schools.

The vast majority of charter schools are nonprofit organizations, though some states allow for-profit companies to manage charter schools, making up 10% nationwide.

The Democrat budget proposal shows how these campaign pledges may lead to legislation that would funnel money away from some of the for-profit charters.

The bill would prohibit any funds going to a charter school that contracts with a for-profit entity to operate, oversee or manage the activities of the school.

But Nina Rees, the president and CEO of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, told CNN that the sweeping language could impact schools that contract out for cafeteria services, special education services, or back-office staff, some of the same things local district schools also hire private companies for. Without contracting out, schools may not be able to offer the services to special needs students that they are legally required to provide.

Charter schools will no longer be able to bill for janitorial or cafeteria services, some office support, driving up the costs beyond what they can handle.

Democrats want to drive them out of business just when we need more of them. Democrats used to support Charter schools until the teachers’ unions told them they can no longer do that.

Keep in mind that Democrats also hate private schools. They want zero competition. They want all the power and money.

Charter schools are a way out of the failing public school system for non-white minorities. That’s how much these Democrats care about their base.

The public schools won’t use the money wisely, and certainly not for the benefit of the children. They plan to teach CRT and 1619 to drive up hate and division.

Related















