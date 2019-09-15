Massive Drone Strike on Saudi Arabia Has Lindsey Talking Military Strike

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is blaming Iran for the massive drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing facility, which knocked out half its oil production. Oil might hit $100 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia isn’t blaming Iran but the United States is shifting blame from the Houthis to Iran, once again inflaming tensions.

Bolton reportedly resigned after the President discussed giving sanctions relief to Iran.

A source close to Bolton told Axios Bolton “did not favor giving the Iranians relief and believed the maximum pressure campaign was working.” Therefore, he submitted his resignation following Trump’s recommendation. After news of his departure broke, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ” signaled approval.”

Pompeo certainly isn’t smooth-talking about Iran, even though the President has talked about negotiating with Iran.

Pompeo tweeted that Tehran “is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”

He added, “We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression.”

Half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production was shut down. It is a big deal. It costs Saudi Arabia about five million barrels a day, roughly 5% of the world’s daily production of crude oil.

Senator Lindsey Graham wants the President to consider striking Iran’s oil refineries.

“It is now time for the U.S. to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations or increase nuclear enrichment,” Graham tweeted.