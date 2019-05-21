Massive Pay-to-Play? Rep Cummings and Wife might be crooked

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), is chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and he and his wife might be crooked. His wife Maya Rockeymoore runs a non-profit group and a for-profit group, but she might be intermingling the two.

Mrs. Cummings, the chair of the Maryland Democrat party, is the subject of a complaint filed Monday with the IRS by watchdogs — the National Legal and Policy Center.

“A charity run by the wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings received millions from special interest groups and corporations that had business before her husband’s committee and could have been used illegally,” according to a breaking report from the Washington Examiner.

Is it coincidental that, according to the Examiner, “Cummings was once heavily in debt — in part due to hefty child support payments to his first wife and two other women he had children with — but his financial situation has improved considerably over the past decade,” after marrying Rockeymoore?

The two organizations run by Rockeymoore are the non-profit Center for Global Policy Solutions and a consulting firm called Global Policy Solutions, LLC, which is for-profit. The IRS complaint alleges the arrangement was likely used for “illegal private benefit.”

According to the Examiner:

Global Policy Solutions received more than $6.2 million in grants between 2013 and 2016, according to tax records. Several of the nonprofit group’s financial backers — which included Google, J.P Morgan and Prudential — have business interests before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Cummings has served as Democratic chairman of the committee since January and previously served as ranking member.

The largest contributor to the nonprofit was the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which is the charitable arm of pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, a company that is regulated by Cummings’s committee. The foundation, which gave a total of $5.5 million to Rockeymoore’s consulting firm and $5.2 million to her nonprofit, ceased supporting her groups in 2017.

In recent months, Cummings has been a vocal opponent of Johnson & Johnson, targeting the company as part of the House Oversight Committee’s probe of drug price inflation.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has broad authority to regulate business and industry, including pharmaceuticals, banking, mortgage brokers, and technology. In recent years, Prudential, JP Morgan, and Johnson & Johnson have reportedly had business interests before the committee.

It doesn’t look good for the Cummings so far.

