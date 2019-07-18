Massive Rat Infestation in California, Not Referring to the Human Kind

There are an ever-growing number of rodents in California — particularly in Los Angeles. The rising homeless population and restrictions on rodenticides are part of the problem and are risking a public health crisis, according to a study released Tuesday, Fox News reports.

The report by political action committee Reform California cites recent rodent-related events over the past six months. They included examples such as an employee of the LA Police Department contracting typhus and a rat falling from the ceiling of a Buffalo Wild Wings.

There is an “undeniable problem,” according to the study. It’s not manufactured, in other words.

“California is being overrun by rodents,” said Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California. “Without immediate emergency action by state and local government, we face significant economic costs and risk a public health crisis.”

Rodents can carry dangerous diseases such as typhus, plague, and salmonella, in addition to their roles contributing to asthma.

Some rats are biting people, others spread diseases through urine and fleas.

“Instead of acting to address this developing crisis, California state lawmakers are just days away from passing legislation to ban the best rodent-control tools and methods available and would require use of less effective, so-called `green alternatives,”‘ DeMaio said. “It’s madness.”

