Massive Turnout for Geert Wilders, Tommy Robinson Fans Turn Ugly

There was a massive turnout to hear Geert Wilders, the Dutch firebrand, who came to London to call for the release of Tommy Robinson. Robinson is serving a 13-month prison sentence, allegedly for violating his probation. He was live streaming outside a London court during a trial of two members of a Muslim pedophile ring.

Reports greatly varied on the size of the crowd from hundreds to thousands. Some report there were 20,000 at the rally.

“It’s so good to see so many of you here today, you are all heroes for being here today,” said the Freedom Party leader, an outspoken critic of radical Islam who rose to second place in the Dutch national elections last year.

Wilders told the crowd he had come to Britain to tell Robinson’s supporters they “will never walk alone” and to “tell the world, and the U.K. government in particular: Free Tommy Robinson!”

“At this very moment, thousands of people all over the world are demonstrating in front of British embassies, from LA to Sydney, and over half a million people have already signed the petition for Tommy,” he told the crowd.

“And all with the one important message: Free Tommy!”

“So, Downing Street is just around the corner, so maybe once again, as loud as possible as we can, let them hear our message: Free Tommy Robinson!” he cried, prompting extended chants of ‘Oh, Tommy Tommy, Tommy Tommy Tommy Tommy Robinson!’ and ‘We want Tommy out!’

The judge who put Tommy Robinson in jail for 13 months threw away due process to do it. The cause was lost when the crowd turned ugly.

THINGS TURNED WEIRD

The Free Tommy Robinson March accidentally bumped into the World Naked Bike Ride event in London. The weirdness in Trafalgar Square had only just begun.

Some of these Robinson supporters were real lowlifes, chasing down police, throwing bottles at them, according to reports and videos. Four were arrested. Reports say these were Antifa who infiltrated.

Here’s 100s or tommy Robinson supporter chasing and attacking police officers. This lot call Muslims and Islam “violent” and accuse Muslims of not respecting british law. Take a look at them #freeTommy #TrafalgarSquare pic.twitter.com/9cqbKwDZbt — Imran (@KhanUR1983) June 9, 2018

Clashes in London as thousands demand Tommy Robinson’s release pic.twitter.com/xsNnlpnhIi — Ruptly (@Ruptly) June 9, 2018

Tommy Robinson fans: “If you’re going to live in this country, respect our laws!” Also Tommy Robinson fans: pic.twitter.com/vCr0UhIB8o — Damon Evans (@damocrat) June 9, 2018

Tommy Robinson fanboys attack police in London.pic.twitter.com/oliSPxeU3y — Jewish Voice (@J_VoiceUK) June 9, 2018