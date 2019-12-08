Matt Drudge Might Have Sold Drudge Report or Just Sold Out

DrudgeReport.com is leaning left of late and there may be a good reason for it. Rumor has it that Matt Drudge isn’t there any longer since he sold the site.

None of this is good for conservatives.

There are alternatives. Dan Bongino has the BonginoReport.com (boring so far), there is whatfinger.com, Liberty Daily, Gab Trends, PolitiPage, Rantingly, NewsAmmo, and The Citizen Free Press.

Did Drudge sell or sell out or both?

Citizen Free Press is run by one of Lou Dobbs’ former producers. Whatfinger is run by three military service members, former and current.

Rasmussen Reports tweeted in response to Citizen Free Press asking the question, “We don’t think Matt is there anymore, CFP. Word is he sold, just waiting for confirmation. Now that will be a story…”

Back in August, Buzzfeed News mentioned Drudge was making major changes to his advertising. That likely had a purpose.

Some are reporting that Matt Drudge has moved left politically to please his new owners. Allegedly, he signed up with Google recently. Google had purchased his father’s website, RefDesk.

Others say a former Weekly Standard writer — a never Trumper — bought Drudge Report.

No matter what the truth, DrudgeReport no longer has anything to offer a conservative. It’s definitely not the same. It’s boring to say the least.

Drudge has become no better than Establishment Media/DNCPropaganda outlets & likely was sold to a new owner This is sad for the legacy of Andrew Breitbart I’m not reading Drudge anymore. Neither should you Its time for an alternative:@dbongino’s @BonginoReport looks promising — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2019