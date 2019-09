Rep. Matt Gaetz questioned Al Sharpton about his past racist, anti-Semitic comments. Rep. Nadler gave his full-throated support to Sharpton and both he and Hank Johnson called the question an attack.

Gaetz didn’t let him off the hook as he confronted him about his racist and anti-Semitic past.

Here’s another clip:

THIS IS THE REAL REVEREND AL

He believes in “offing the pigs.”