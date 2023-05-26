Matt Orfalea’s New Video on the Covid-19 Shaming Campaign is Going Viral!

by Mark Schwendau

This week, a new video by Matt Orfalea shows apologies are due for the media campaign against “the unvaccinated,” which advocated open cruelty as a public policy strategy.

On his website, the video journalist states:

“Hi, I’m Matt Orfalea. I enjoy exposing authoritarian censorship by big tech, the government, & the media. I also enjoy video editing mashups, remixes, and documentaries.”

The above 11-minute video by Matt Orfalea is worth a look. While some viewing this video bring up the troubling issues of bullying and shaming (something liberals preach we should never do), others point to how unsafe the herd mentality is it so vividly depicts.

I was more concerned about the CIA-style lockstep “mockingbird” media phenomena coupled with the new age concept of gaslighting occurring in our “supposed” news media. I recalled the quote of Nazi Joseph Goebbels, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

Famous American journalist Matt Taibbi just published to his subscribers-only portal “Looking Back on the Sadism of the Covid-19 Shaming Campaign” at his Racket News website. He draws on Matt Orfalea’s new video to argue that “apologies are due for the media campaign against ‘the unvaccinated,’ which unveiled open cruelty as a public policy strategy.” Taibbi defends the right and the wisdom of thinking for one’s own self.

One didn’t need a virology degree to recognize that the Covid-19 messaging was off. For me, having been raised by two parents in the medical community, it was a combination of three observations:

When Dr. Anthony Fauci flip-flopped on whether to wear an N95 face mask or not, my suspicion began.

At first, it was, “Don’t wear a mask. We must preserve medical surgical respirator masks for our frontline workers.” Then it was, “If people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it.” And, finally, the absurdity of “It’s common sense to wear two masks.”

“Doing my own research,” if Tony Fauci was “following the science,” an N95 mask has grid openings of 10 microns in measure. A Covid-19 particle measures .125 of a micron. I explained it to one of my slower neighbors, “How many times does 12.5 cents go into 10 dollars?”

ABC Evening News showed a video segment of a New York City hospital inundated with supposed Covid-19 patients. The next day a young man with his cell phone shot a video of that same hospital outside with virtually no activity but for a couple of ambulances idling at the curb. His video was almost immediately pulled down while all the others pushing the narrative remained.

That was the moment I quit watching the evening news and realized YouTube was no longer to be trusted.

My wife got sick with what we thought was the common flu virus. After about a week, she wound up in the hospital for ten days, diagnosed with Covid-19. Meanwhile, after looking after her for a week at home, I got nothing. Both the hospital and county health department had absolutely no interest in why I remained Covid-free.

For those reasons, I opted not to get vaccinated as I could hear my late RN mother’s voice in my head, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”

To this day, a series of unanswered questions remain about the Covid-19 vaccines:

How can you call an “experimental” drug a “vaccine” when it does not fit the age-old definition of a vaccine?

Are the vaccines safe and effective as promoted?

Vaccines normally prevent contraction and transmission, so why do the Covid-19 vaccinated seemingly allow both?

Why is it we are not allowed to know the contents of these supposed “vaccines” when they are both patented and copyrighted and our government has granted them immunity from product liability?

How do the vaccine injury and mortality rates of the Covid-19 vaccinated compare to vaccines previously used?

Why is it the “vaccines” were allowed to be continued after more than 50 people died in the first month of administration in January of 2021? (Past practice was to halt distribution when that benchmark threshold was reached.)

As Matt concludes in his video, “If only we had a vaccine against BS!”

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

