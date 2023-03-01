Matt Pobereyko, 31, Died Suddenly with “a Clean Bill of Health If He Had a Pulse”

Matt Pobereko, a former Mets Minor League pitcher, died suddenly on Monday. He was 31. Just like many others, the autopsy revealed nothing. From the NBC News article:

His current team, Saraperos de Saltillo, issued a statement on Saturday claiming that the pitcher died of a heart attack, but a spokesperson for the DuPage County Coroner’s Office said the death was “still pending investigation” and that it could take nearly eight weeks for a formal cause of death to be determined.

…

“He just dropped, and that’s all we know,” Daniel Pobereyko said. “We don’t know. There’s nothing outstanding on the autopsy. But from what I understand, he would have gotten a clean bill of health if he had a pulse.”

“There were no suspicious circumstances to report, and an autopsy conducted the following day did not reveal anything further.”

Mr. Probereko, a young, healthy man, died of nothing. He was fine except for the pulse. This is so tragic for his family. Sudden deaths seem too common.

He was vaccinated. They should get a private autopsy. Young people don’t die of nothing.

Related