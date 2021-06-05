Matt Walsh raises $89K so far for AOC’s abuela’s ancestral home



















Conservative Matt Walsh had a back-and-forth with AOC, aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, over her not helping her Grandma fix her house in Puerto Rico. He is now raising money to fix up AOC’s grandma’s home, damaged by Hurricane Maria.

AOC just bought a new Tesla and Walsh set up the GoFundMe with a cap equal to the price of a new Tesla. The fund far exceeded the original amount and is now over $89,000 at 8:29 pm EST.

This is the back-and-forth:

Walsh started the fund by tweeting: I will kick things off by donating $499, which happens to be the cost of monthly lease payment for a Tesla. I challenge @benshapiro @michaeljknowles and @JeremyDBoreing to match this donation. Together we can change the world.

Some people commenting are knocking AOC as a cheapskate. She makes nearly $200,000 a year and her boyfriend makes big bucks, but neither has helped Grandma. Instead, they are waiting for government money. She’s still blaming Trump for blocking funds but Biden is the president.

Some of the donations for Grandma are fairly large.

Anyway, Grandma won’t have to live in squalor, but do we know if AOC is even telling the truth?

Walsh wrote on GoFundMe:

On June 2nd, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported to Twitter that her dear abuela has fallen ill and continues to live in squalid conditions since her home was ravaged by Hurricane María.

One cannot be certain of the cost to repair grandma’s house, but surely most of the work could be completed for the price of AOC’s shiny Tesla Model 3.

As AOC pointed out to us, we “don’t even have a concept for the role that [incredibly successful children of two American citizens…] play in their families,” but clearly caring for their own grandparent isn’t part of it.

Says the congresswoman, “…instead of only caring for [my own grandmother] & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices…”

No, seriously. She really said that.

Sadly, virtue-signaling isn’t going to fix abuela’s roof. So we are.

Let’s all kick in to help save AOC’s abuela’s ancestral home. Any amount is appreciated, but the cost of a monthly lease payment on that Tesla is around $499…

All proceeds will be donated to abuela, if she will accept them.

