Maxine Gets Hero Award, Promises to Impeach Pence, to “Get Him Too”

Dubbed the ‘Rock Star’ by Democrats, Maxine Waters received a ‘Hero Award’ at an event hosted by the Progressive Stonewall Young Democrats this past week. She was introduced as “the greatest person at her work in this lifetime.”

During her speech, she repeatedly pushed for the types of disgusting protests we saw at the wild Kavanaugh hearings.

“I threaten Donald Trump supporters all the time,” she said.

She was annoyed with her friend Senator Dianne Feinstein for apologizing to Judge Kavanaugh for the obscene performance by Democrat ‘protesters’ at the hearings and will speak with her about it.

Maxine told the small crowd that she wakes up in the middle of the night and all she can think about is, “I’m gonna get him. I’m gonna get him. I’m gonna get him.” [about 13:50 on the mark]. That drew happy squeals from the receptive audience.

“This deplorable, despicable human being should not be in the White House,” she explained.

When people tell her to stop saying impeachment, she said she responds, “Impeachment, Impeachment, Impeachment.” Mad Max then went back to the usual Democrat talking points, including Putin and the nearly non-existent KKK.

Then she brought up Vice President Pence.

“I had a conversation here today when someone asked, ‘What about Pence? If you’re able to impeach [Trump], Pence will be worse.’ [about 18:00]

And I said, ‘Look, one at a time,’” Waters said, drawing laughter.

“You knock one down, and then well be ready for Pence. We’ll get him, too,” Waters said.

Maxine thinks Pence is taking housing away from the LGBT community.

MAXINE DEFINITELY WANTS MORE OF THIS

This is the Democrats today.