Maxine says former neurosurgeon Ben Carson isn’t smart enough to be HUD secretary

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said former neurosurgeon Ben Carson did not have the “intelligence” for his current position as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

She’s angry because Carson said Waters lacks basic manners after she had written President Donald Trump a letter demanding answers on reports that the administration was considering moving homeless people off the streets in California.

Waters said, “I sent him a letter, and he sent me a letter claiming that I had no manners, etc. I basically said to my staff, I really don’t have time to be bonded by somebody who does not know the difference between REO and OEO. This guy just doesn’t have the background, the capability, the intelligence to do the job. He does not know what he’s doing. He doesn’t care about this issue.”

They keep harping on a gotcha question asked of Carson concerning REO and OEO.

Maxine’s a real genius, of course. The socialist congresswoman has been mindlessly screaming for the President’s impeachment since before he took his oath of office.

She’s the brilliant congresswoman who embraced the thug who smashed Reginald Denny over the head with a block of cement.

The clever woman called Republicans ‘racist’ because they thought it okay for companies to expect immigrants to speak English.

Her district is crime-ridden and poor, no better off after decades of her representation. She has been cited for corruption and even far-left CREW has called her one of the most corrupt in Congress.

How could a mere neurosurgeon ever hope to reach her extraordinary intellect?

Go to 16:10: