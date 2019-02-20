Maxine Says Trump Supporters Are Not Patriotic, Don’t Love the Country

Maxine Waters, well-known for corruption and hard-left politics held a rally in LA to protest the President’s national emergency declaration. She had some counter-protesters.

Laughably, she is criticizing other people’s patriotism, something she knows nothing about.

“Those people who want the wall are not patriots. They’re not people who love this country. They’re not people who stand up for what’s right,” she said.

Maxine is pretending she’s patriotic now. She is the one who told her supporters to attack Trump officials.

She’s ridiculous. Wanting to build a wall in some locations to keep Americans safe is patriotic.

Watch her scream:

MAXINE FOR SHARIA

Maxine is so patriotic that she has stood up a number of times for Sharia Law. Sharia law is in direct opposition to our Constitution and it should absolutely be banned across the USA.

Maxine is already on the record insisting sharia is compatible with the U.S. Constitution.

Waters is under the impression that sharia law can be implemented while our U.S. Constitution is in effect. Anyone who disagrees is an Islamophobe and a hater according to her. Democrats like Maxine have been pushing that message for years.

In 2012, the Council of Pakistan Affairs and Islamic Society of Orange County welcomed Maxine Waters to a meeting, along with other extremists in Congress, where she stood up for sharia. This would have been controversial ten years before but in this PC age, the Constitution is controversial.

At the end of the video below, Maxine quoted Daniel Mach of the ACLU (an organization filled with communists and anti-Christian activists) as saying sharia equals Islam and Muslims and a vote against one is a vote against another. Mach also said that anti-sharia laws are “motivated by anti-Muslim bigotry, plain and simple.”

In other words, don’t offer any dissent or try to keep our rule of law intact or you are a bigot.

In fact, we can’t have separate systems of law in the United States.

Watch:

Sadly, the Socialist Maxine is the head of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, even with her history of corruption.

Considering her record & her clear history of poor ethical/moral fitness, it’s outrageous that Maxine Waters was chosen as chair of the House’s Financial Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over the country’s banking, economy, housing, & insurance.https://t.co/OmSajyWUC4 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) February 19, 2019