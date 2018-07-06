Mad Maxine Waters Knows All About Poverty from Her Hancock Park Mansion

A video taken by a California resident in Maxine Water’s district 43 has some revealing footage of the depressed LA district she has represented for nearly thirty years. Maxine Waters is “revered”, looked to as a “beacon of hope and light” and she is the face of the Democrat Party.

Maxine Waters district 43 is the worst in Los Angeles. She has been

an elected official for 28 years & her district looks like a cesspool. Maxine doesn’t live in district 43. She lives in a million+ $$ mansion outside her district. Reprehensible! pic.twitter.com/6jyiXELgC4 — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) July 5, 2018

Maxine represents District 43 which includes the high crime/high gang area of South Central LA – a region of Los Angeles that is barely livable. She herself lives in the tony Hancock Park neighborhood which was redistricted into the great zipcode of district 34. There are only 3.8 percent blacks in her neighborhood.

She is close to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

Maxine Waters owns a number of homes in California, including a pricey home in California’s 37th District, multiple homes in Southern California, and a multi-million dollar home in Hancock Park in the 34th district.

She bought the mansion in Hancock Park in 2004 and the home is worth somewhere between 2.8 and 4.8 million.

Maxine listed the value of her personal residence as $1 million to $5 million on financial disclosure statements for 2014 . Real estate records indicate that the home was last sold in 2004. It hasn’t been sold since and it is hard to determine it’s value today.

MAXINE WATERS DOES SOME SPINNING IN THIS CLIP: Her only solution is to demand more money.

The NYC police chief called her district the worst, the gang capital of the nation.

She knows all about gangs as you can see in this next video. She can see them from her mansion in the upscale suburb she lives in.

The sanctuary city, here it is:

This next video could bring tears to your eyes. This is the USA?

Shirley Husar posted the video. She is a Trump supporter and walks the streets so people can see the real truth. The illegal immigrants are pushing black Americans out of their communities, she says.

