Maxine won’t ‘forgive’ Black men who don’t vote as she demands

During an interview on the Joe Madison Show on Sirius XM Friday, Maxine Waters insisted Donald Trump is a “racist,” and she will never forgive these Black men who will vote for him. Adding that it is “shameful,” she blathered something about the “struggle” as if she was Lenin, and this is 1917 Russia.

“It just hurts me so bad to see blacks talking about supporting Trump,” she said. “I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know why it is in their minds.”

“For those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terrible mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never, ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities,” Waters said.

“He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for black people and black women in particular,” she added. “He has no respect for us. He is not doing anything for us.”

What about the money for Black colleges, the prison reform, the opportunity zones, the Platinum Plan, and more, Maxine?

WHITE SUPREMACY FRAUD

Rather than criticizing the Democrat rioters, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter, she falsely accused the President of encouraging white supremacy groups.

“The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog-whistling to the right-wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they are coming alive,” Waters said. “They are emboldened because they have a leader.”

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden made similar comments in May during an interview with a black man, Charlemagne Tha God, saying “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re voting for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

These people think they own Black people. News flash! They’re not slaves any longer.

And Donald Trump is not a racist. It is a complete fabrication by the left, deliberately misinterpreting comments he made or putting words in his mouth.

Maxine would have hated this last night:

Pres. Trump calls rapper Lil Pump on stage to speak during his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan:pic.twitter.com/TjveFnxnpk — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 3, 2020