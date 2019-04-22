Mayor bans glass and steel skyscrapers in support of cow fart resolution

Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-NY) boasted of his new initiative banning steel and glass in skyscrapers in New York City as part of his effort to support the looney Green New Deal, aka cow fart resolution.

On Monday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough asked de Blasio to talk about New York’s Green New Deal and how it could provide a roadmap for Congress.

“We’re actually making the Green New Deal come alive here in New York City, so we have our own Green New Deal,” de Blasio said.

“The biggest source of emissions in New York City is buildings. We’re putting clear, strong mandates, the first of any major city on the Earth to say to building owners, you got to clean up your act.”

“You got to retrofit. You got to save energy. If you don’t do it by 2030, there’ll be serious fines as high as a million dollars or more for the biggest buildings. And this mandate is going to guarantee that we reduce emissions,” de Blasio continued.

“We’re going to ban the classic glass-and-steel skyscrapers, which are incredibly inefficient. If someone wants to build one of those things, they can take a whole lot of steps to make it energy efficient, but we’re not going to allow what we used to see in the past,” de Blasio said. “The City of New York, the government, which uses about as much energy in a year as do the people and the businesses of the state of Vermont, we are going to get all of our energy from renewable sources in the next five years.”

This idiot wants to be President of the United States.