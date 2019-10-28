Mayor de Blasio solves the homeless problem in New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio has found the solution for the homeless problem in the city, so listen up Governor Newsom. He simply pays them off to get rid of them.

As the NY Post found, the mayor has a program to secretly send them to other states and Puerto Rico with one year’s rent in their pockets.

That’s one way.

“New York City generously shares its homeless crisis with every corner of America,” the NY Post says in jest.

The Big Apple shares its homeless with 373 cities across the nation as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Special One-Time Assistance Program.” Usually, the receiving city knows nothing about it, the Post reports.

Since the program began in August 2017, it cost $89 million to export 5,074 families, 12,482 individuals from New Jersey to the South Pacific, according to the Department of Homeless Services data.

Families who once lived in city shelters decamped to 32 states and Puerto Rico.

The city paid travel expenses and money for furnishings too!

It does nothing for homelessness according to the report. It is truly a case of kicking the ball. The cities are up in arms and the homeless families are returning anyway. Some are suing for being abandoned.

Multiple outside agencies and organizations have opened investigations into SOTA.

Mayor de Blasio — living up to his reputation — worst mayor ever.

Meanwhile, about those homeless…

An entire yr has passed & @NYCMayor has done nothing except continue to ignore our requests that he build truly affordable housing for homeless NYers. Meanwhile 62K ppl sleep in NYC shelters each night & thousands more on our streets. Do better, Mayor de Blasio. #HouseOurFutureNY pic.twitter.com/5DiHWe18xu — House Our Future NY (@houseourfuture) October 28, 2019