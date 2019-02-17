Mayor De Blasio’s Panel Finds a Cure for Bad Schools — Social Justice

Mayor de Blasio’s School Diversity Advisory Group released a racial-social engineering report. The purpose of the report and the panel is to improve the city’s lousy schools [some are good but won’t be for long].

The panel calls for changing the scoring and adding a new measure of school performance — diversity. That should help water down the tests and the results.

It is a panel of social justice warriors and co-chaired by NAACP state chair Hazel Dukes.

This initial report (the panel plans to drop another before summer) targets nine racially mixed school districts (of 32 total city districts). To impose “justice” in each, it wants percentage “goals” for racial groups, multilingual learners and students with disabilities, school by school — all to be overseen by a chief integration officer.

It also wages war on admissions screening, claiming that selecting students on the basis of their behavior (e.g., attendance records) and test scores to be “biased” and a means of “segregation.”

Expect white and Asian flight if they carry through with their new goals.

MARXIST EDUCATION

Behavior and scores are a great way to select students. To do otherwise hurts the achievers.

There is nothing in the report about the need for academic accomplishment or what administrators, teachers, and parents need to do to improve the performance of the children.

The panel even worries that DOE could cause harm by improving schools, warning against “unintentionally driving gentrification and displacement.”

Marxist education requires equal outcomes for all regardless of behavior, commitment, scores, accomplishments. It gives preference to so-called victim groups. It’s social engineering. That is what social justice mandates.