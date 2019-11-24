Mayor Doomberg Officially Throws His Hat in the Ring

The anti-gun, anti-Big Gulp, anti-Big Popcorn, anti-sugar, anti-salt, pro-Red China former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg has officially thrown his hat in the ring.

He didn’t bring the city back from the ashes as he falsely claims in the ad below. He cashed in on Rudy Giulini’s successes.

He’s fascistic. Because of Mayor Bloomberg, we don’t have the right to self-defense with a gun in New York City. He does love Red China and says President Xi is not a dictator.

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China's leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

"The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public," he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019