Mayor Frey Accused of Removing Porta-Potties with a Crowd of 20,000+

Mayor Frey has pulled a number of stunts to try to block the President’s rally in Minneapolis this evening. One of his tactics was to charge the President more than half-a-million dollars for security. In 2009, they charged Barack Obama $20,000, Breitbart reported.

The Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan told host Bill Hemmer on Fox News Wednesday morning that Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has blocked media from interviewing Trump supporters.

That’s not all.

“Last night we found out [Mayor Frey] is actually blocking the press from interviewing the rally-goers while they wait in line in the skyways. So, this mayor has completely abused the power of his office to play partisan politics….” -Minnesota GOP Chair @jkcarnah pic.twitter.com/4rA9nCyRlg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 10, 2019

There were reportedly over 20,000 people lined up at the stadium this afternoon but only four portable toilets. That has to be deliberate and with the petty mayor, it’s quite likely he’s behind it.

🗣‼️Outside the Trump Rally in Minnesota… The Mayor @Jacob_Frey has BARRED reporters from interviewing people in line… How’s that for ‘diversity’ & ‘tolerance’?? 💥IF YOU VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT YOU NEED YOUR HEAD EXAMINED💥 #TrumpMinneapolis

pic.twitter.com/SnvY1zEyul — Jali_Cat{⭐️} (@Jali_Cat) October 10, 2019

The Alpha News reporter also heard that Frey ordered the portable toilets removed.

Receiving reports that Mayor Frey has banned press from interviewing rally-goers in the skyway and has also ordered the removal of porta-potties for those waiting in line. I expect the pettiness and Trump derangement to only get worse throughout the day. #TrumpMinneapolis — Alyssa Ahlgren (@AlyssaRuza) October 10, 2019

Many waited for twelve hours to hear the President.

Doors opened at 3. They were supposed to open at 4! People are pouring in! 2.5 hrs until we see @realDonaldTrump ! This place is going to be packed! Woke up at 4 AM to show my support for the man who FIGHTS for US 🇺🇸while the dems fight him🚫 #MAGA #TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/eIoAgDIMor — Alina Rask (@rask_alina) October 10, 2019

Have you seen the line waiting to get into the #TrumpMinneapolis Rally? What an amazing group of patriots!

Thank you all, and let’s turn #MinnesotaForTrump! ❤️🇺🇸#Trump2020Landslide #FourMoreYears pic.twitter.com/RiKzOiXzAT — Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) October 10, 2019

Some Trump fans visited the petty little mayor on Wednesday.

We are here in Mayor Frey’s office in Downtown Minneapolis! Support free speech Mr. Mayor! You can’t bill Trump 26x more than Obama. #KAG #TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/QwkqTdxyhZ — Anton (Tony) Lazzaro 🇺🇸 (@GOPtony) October 9, 2019