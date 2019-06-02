Mayor of London has changed the face of London & it’s frightening

As the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan trashes the U.S. President on the eve of his visit, check out London, the capital city of Britain today, in the clip below. It’s frightening to see how it is changing. Each nation in Europe has a beautiful and distinct culture and we are watching its destruction.

Khan said President Trump is a 20th-century fascist and a dangerous threat to the global world. This is the man who gives speeches with terrorists and admires Louis Farrakhan. He is an Islamo-Fascist. Khan is also a sponsor of communist anti-Semite, Jeremy Corbyn.

Twitter keeps taking the linked video clip down because they don’t want you to know what is going on. Khan was voted in by the majority Muslim boroughs of London, together with the Labour Party now being formally investigated for anti-Semitism.

The Muslim Mayor of London, who has presided over more than 100 fatal stabbings in 2019, used the EU flag for London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks and blasted the Islamic call to prayer from Trafalgar Square, claims he is the arbiter of what is British. He says it’s unBritish to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump.

The video THEY don’t want you to see. Nelson’s column. Trafalgar Square. The heart of London. This is a glimpse into our future. pic.twitter.com/0wdGQGWAV4 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 2, 2019

If they take it down again, I copied it from my phone here:

The anti-LGBT protests went on outside a primary school in London for 7 weeks by an entire Muslim community, and the left in Britain said nothing. The media kept it quiet.

Dearest Muslims in Birmingham @SadiqKhan says these anti #LGBT views are far right. Can you help me understand why he appears to be calling you guys far right? Do you think that is fair – coming from a member of your own community? pic.twitter.com/CC14hMPVwl — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 31, 2019

People have to understand that Islam is not simply a religion, it’s a way of life, and for some Muslims, it demands the conquering of all other ways of life. It’s about supremacy.

Khan really likes Louis Farrakhan:

WATCH: Sadiq Khan says the UK will be on “the wrong side of history” for welcoming Trump and compares him to fascist dictators… But he had no problem defending actual anti-semite Louis Farrakhan coming to the UK a few years ago… pic.twitter.com/0Tp1acy0pG — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 2, 2019

THE LYING MAYOR

Khan repeats all the lies of the leftists in the United States as if they were facts.

On the eve of Trump’s state visit to the UK, London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump’s actions “abhorrent and offensive” on women’s reproductive rights, separating children from their parents, banning Muslim countries, Paris climate accord and Charlottesville.pic.twitter.com/XR16v0HsJv — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 2, 2019