Mayor Pete Rails Against Military Pardons This Memorial Weekend

Communistic Mayor Pete Buttigieg got the memo which says Democrat policies have failed and the only recourse is to attack President Trump for anything and everything. Buttigieg, an Afghanistan War veteran, is trashing the President for pardoning soldiers imprisoned for alleged war crimes.

The men were judged by an Obama tribunal that found traitor Bowe Bergdahl barely guilty of anything, and the crimes were under Obama’s rules of engagement.

Under those rules, every terrorist is merely a criminal who deserves U.S. Constitutional rights and a free attorney.

Buttigieg sees it Obama’s way and he is seething:

Trump said he was considering pardons for “two or three of them” but said he hadn’t yet made a decision.

“It’s a little bit controversial. It’s very possible that I’ll let the trials go on, and I’ll make my decision after the trial,” he said.

The Times reported that those being considered for pardons include Matthew Golsteyn, a former Army commando charged with murder for killing a suspected Taliban bomb maker in Afghanistan. Trump said in December that he would be “reviewing” the case against Golsteyn, and called him a “U.S. Military hero.”

Buttigieg says President Trump is “slandering” troops by considering these pardons. He put words into Trump’s mouth, claiming the President said all who serve are turned into murderers.

“Some of these soldiers are people that have fought hard and long,” Trump told reporters. “You know, we teach them how to be great fighters, and then when they fight, sometimes they get really treated very unfairly.”

But while such pardons may be seen as a pro-troop move, Buttigieg said that “the idea that being sent to war turns you into a murderer is exactly the kind of thing that those of us who have served have been trying to beat back for more than a generation.” He added that such a move would actually remove one of the protections for troops.

“Today, one of the things that protect our troops morally and physically is the knowledge that if anybody in uniform does commit a crime, they will be held accountable by military justice,” he said. “For a president, especially a president who never served, to say he’s going to come in and overrule that system of military justice, undermines the very foundations, legal and moral, of this country.”

Watch:

Pete Buttigieg on Trump’s proposal to pardon some service members accused of war crimes: “His idea that being sent to fight makes you automatically into some kind of war criminal is a slander against veterans” https://t.co/LqbnX8uTU4 pic.twitter.com/ZeTQpvmKs4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 26, 2019

Perhaps I am off base? I have not served, but after looking at the Golsteyn case, I would pardon him too though he hasn’t been pardoned yet.

What do you servicemen and veterans think? I don’t trust Buttigieg so perhaps I am too hard on him.