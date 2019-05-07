Mayor Pete says America was “never great” & God’s a Democrat

Mayor Pete, a 2020 presidential contender, says America was never great and God is a Democrat [God would join the infanticide party? really?]

“America Was Never Great As Advertised”

Pete Buttigieg said just yesterday before a crowd in South Carolina that America “was never great as advertised”, knocking Trump’s MAGA slogan. Trump runs on Make America Great Again and Democrats are running on America was Never Great!

He pulled the “marginalized Americans” card as if that is all America stands for and is responsible for. It’s what we can expect from the hate America party.

He also said there is no going back, but this son of a famed communist professor wants us to go back to the failed socialist policies that have destroyed so many nations.

God Is a Member of the Infanticide Party

The openly gay Democrat often referred to as “Mayor Pete,” contended that a person’s faith shouldn’t be used “as a kind of cudgel” or as a political weapon against a rival. He followed the remark by pronouncing that God is essentially a Democrat.

Buttigieg told TODAY that he wants people to “stop seeing religion as a kind of cudgel as if God belonged to a political party.”

Then he added, “And if he did, I can’t imagine it would be the one that sent the current president into the White House.”

If I remember correctly, the Democrats voted to take God out of the agenda during one convention but Castro pretended they didn’t. It’s always a Democrat who wants to take God off coins, out of schools, away from all public domains. It’s never a Republican.

Would God really join the party of infanticide?

Go to 3:25:

AMERICA STINKS CROWD

He is in good company with his America stinks motto. Both Eric Holder and Andrew Cuomo agree. They must have forgotten about all the greatest generation did for freedom and for the world.

Remember when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the same thing recently?