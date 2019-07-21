Mayor Pete says white supremacy is the real threat [not socialism/communism?]

Mayor Pete is the son of a famous communist professor who died in January. Many of Buttigieg’s proposals are extreme left.

The leftist mayor’s goals:

He is in the process of getting Thomas Jefferson’s name erased from every Indiana building under the false notion that because he owned slaves at a time when it was common to do so, all the good he did must be erased.

He promotes himself as very moral and religious, better than all of us. He has thrown police to the wolves for political expediency. Mayor Pete has said, “America was never that great.”

Mr. Morality, the man who wants to be our moral leader, won’t put limits on abortions.

Pete has made note of the taxes he would add: Higher marginal income tax rates, “A reasonable wealth tax,” “Financial transactions tax,” and Closing “corporate loopholes.”

It’s not hard to understand why his little city suffers from a bad economy.

Other issues for him are to eliminate the Electoral College, stack the Supreme Court, and legally force reparations.

Mayor Pete’s Latest Interesting Statement

The Hill reports that the good mayor says, “If we adopt a platform that’s way out to the left, [Republicans are] going to say we’re socialists. If we adopt a more moderate or conservative platform, they’re going to say we’re socialists. So we might as well just do what we think is right.”

Judging from his past comments, it sounds like Mayor Pete is high risk to turn us socialist.

Pete Buttigieg: “If we adopt a platform that’s way out to the left, [Republicans are] going to say we’re socialists. If we adopt a more moderate or conservative platform, they’re going to say we’re socialists. So we might as well just do what we think is right.” pic.twitter.com/yJI4OLYun9 — The Hill (@thehill) July 21, 2019

WHITE SUPREMACY IS THE PROBLEM? WHILE COMMUNISTS ARE TAKING US OVER?

In an interview with ABC News Saturday, Pete said white supremacy could destroy the nation.

“That is the only issue that almost ended this country. … We’ve had a lot of challenges in this country, but the one that actually almost ended this country in the Civil War was white supremacy,” Buttigieg told the network in Iowa.

“It could be the lurking issue that ends this country in the future if we don’t wrangle it down in our time,” he added.

“The entire American experiment is at stake in whether we can manage to deliver prosperity in a way that your race has no bearing on your income, your wealth, your employment opportunities, your experience with criminal justice [and] your ability to vote,” he added.

“We’re just not there and we won’t get there until we acknowledge that replacing a racist historical structure with a more neutral current one is not enough,” he said, according to ABC News.

That is a complete lie and the entire white supremacy argument is invented. It’s racism. It’s not the threat facing our country and leftists are using it to distract from the revolution that is currently ongoing. Communists and socialists are taking over our country.