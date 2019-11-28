Mayor Pete Soars, Fake Indian Plunges, Hunter’s Dad Leads

Everyone is talking about the three leading Democrat presidential candidates we hear. Some see Mayor Pete as one of the new top Democrat candidates which smacks of desperation to Republicans.

ST PETE FROM LITTLE DOWNTRODDEN SOUTH BEND

Mayor Pete is soaring, skyrocketing, and rising in the polls, according to the MSM. Where does all this support come from?

St. Pete is not resonating with Black Americans and we know the police don’t like him. College kids aren’t impressed.

Nonetheless, Politico thinks he has a “serious shot” at the presidency and blames bigotry for his lack of appeal to much of the population.

Support doesn’t seem to come from Hispanics if you watch the polls.

Buttigieg is in low-to-mid single digits across polls of Latino voters. Allegedly, he hasn’t reached out.

Buttigieg is in low-to-mid single digits across polls of Latino voters, he hasn’t reached out to @BOLDDems for a meeting (unlike other candidates). Buttigieg’s CM admitted they need to “level up and expand” outreach. Will unveil a “holistic” plan focused on Latinos nxt month — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) November 27, 2019

Buttigieg called Astrid Silva, prominent NV Dem activist, to ask her how she felt after Supreme Court oral arguments on DACA but Silva notes that Pete is one of the few candidates who hasn’t met with her organization. — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) November 27, 2019

Groups like @maketheroadnv say multiple asks to meet w/Buttigieg have gone unanswered. “It’s doubly disappointing because I AM GAY and I was personally interested in hearing what he had to say in person rather than just on a debate stage.” More: https://t.co/kzJ81DxAIT — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) November 27, 2019

THE FAKE INDIAN PLUNGES

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren made her rich leftist friends angry with her wealth tax and her poll numbers are plummeting.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has dropped 14 percent in a new poll.

Warren, 70, garnered 28 percent on Quinnipiac University’s Oct. 24 poll but the university’s Nov. 26 survey saw her with just 14 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), 78, came in just behind Warren with 13 percent.

PUSHING HUNTER’S DAD

The Democrats are still pushing for Joe Biden who can’t put a coherent sentence together. He’s in the lead.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 76, went from 21 percent to 24 percent over the same time, getting first, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 37, also saw an increase in support and ended in him being second with 16 percent.

Helping Biden’s campaign along is his Ukrainian gas expert son Hunter.

Hunter Biden’s ‘baby mama’ was stripper at club he frequented He’s such a mess, I almost like the guy at this point. https://t.co/E6zwoO3Zfs — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 27, 2019