Mayor Pete’s a ‘threat’ as he ‘soars,’ ‘jumps,’ ‘surges’ into the lead in Iowa

We have yet another ‘Buttigieg is on the rise‘ story. The Hill tweeted, “Buttigieg surges into lead among 2020 Democrats in Iowa.” Other outlets say he’s “soaring to the top.” One said he “jumped.”

A lot of stock is being put into the small number of caucus-goers in Iowa very early in the presidential race. Mayor Pete is now viewed as a “threat” to the other Democrat presidential candidates.

Likely Democrat caucus-goers in Iowa have propelled Buttigieg into the lead, across the board allegedly, with 22 percent of respondents saying they’d vote for the mayor, according to a Monmouth University survey that sampled only 400 potential voters.

“Buttigieg is emerging as a top pick for a wide variety of Iowa Democrats. While he has made nominally bigger gains among older caucus-goers, you really can’t pigeonhole his support to one particular group. He is doing well with voters regardless of education or ideology,” Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said about the new results, according to Fox News.

Joe Biden is at 19 percent, Elizabeth Warren’s at 18 percent and Bernie Sanders’ at 13 percent.

Since Monmouth’s last survey was released in August, Buttigieg’s support has jumped 14 points, while Biden and Warren saw their support slip by seven and two points, respectively.

Sanders has seen an increase of five percent.

While other candidates mostly remain the same in the single digits, Kamala Harris has had a meteoric fall from grace. Her support in the poll has dropped by nine points since August.

Meteoric! That’s bad.

Democrats are looking around for the best chance candidate to defeat Trump, but their candidates are socialist horribles, including Mayor Pete. Pete is the mayor of a small deteriorating city.