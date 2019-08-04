Mayor Ted Wheeler won’t let police intervene if it’s an UNSAFE CROWD

The Portland mayor isn’t handcuffing his officers you will be happy to know. All he is doing is refusing to allow officers to be sent into an unsafe crowd. HUH?

Soon he will refuse to let his firefighters go into buildings where there are fires. In fact, he shouldn’t let his sanitation workers go near garbage that looks unsafe either.

The brilliant mayor thinks all he has to do is ban masks on criminals when they are committing violence. Without any action by police, that won’t work Marxist Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Portland police chief tells me the mayor did not handcuff officers when responding to weekend protest but will not send officers into a crowd unless it’s safe. Wants new laws such as banning masks when committing violence #KOIN6News #pdx #protests pic.twitter.com/MByviYXjqc — Lisa Balick (@lisabKOIN) July 4, 2019

THIS IS ANARCHY FROM A MARXIST MAYOR

There was no police intervention here because it wasn’t safe for the police. Fortunately, this man could run fast.

The moment a masked antifa person chased a man down the street with a knife was captured on a livestream by right-wing activist Haley Adams. Antifa had come together to patrol the street where the Portland “Border Resistance” training was happening. pic.twitter.com/nXyQlaIZrU — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 3, 2019

Antifa is planning a border tour where they will create mayhem and violence but Governor Abbott of Texas told them they’d better not come to Texas.

The Portland mayor, on the other hand, is a weak leftist.

Antifa figured this out a while ago & now the police chief is announcing the simple steps for how to keep Portland Police away: Make the streets as unsafe as possible. https://t.co/SKVHms3xea — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2019

There won’t be any charges in the beating of Andy Ngo because they don’t have working police in Portland.

“Four weeks after a left-wing mob severely beat journalist Andy Ngo, there have been no arrests or charges for the assault.” https://t.co/VaMSJTnTib — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2019

This wasn’t safe for the police.

What the hell is going in Portland? Watch this to find out. The mayor/police commissioner finally responds to accusations he’s preventing police from enforcing the law. #antifa Full interview & story: https://t.co/sjUFY0n4rP pic.twitter.com/QB7hBijxU0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2019

This would be too unsafe for the police also.

On early Thursday morning, this individual in black smashed a Tesla car windshield in SE Portland. Other cars in the neighborhood were damaged as well. Cars have been easy targets for vandalism in Portland by far-left extremists. https://t.co/aZbaYFf7CR pic.twitter.com/WRdKjBIfOQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 3, 2019

At least the police are safe.

“America better wake up to this.” My attorney, @pnjaban, appeared on Fox Business to talk about #antifa‘s goal to destabilize the US through attacks on citizens, law enforcement, institutions & private property. Full interview: https://t.co/hxCvgScM6l pic.twitter.com/NYQ5re2IM1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2019

Omar appears to be an Antifa fan — they’re commies all.

Meanwhile you refused to condemn the Antifa domestic terrorist attack on the Portland ICE facility last month. WHY?pic.twitter.com/EkNjgn55aY#DomesticTerrorism #EnoughIsEnough — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) August 4, 2019

VIOLENCE AND ANARCHY ARE COMING

Portland is a harbinger of what happens when politicians turn a blind eye to far-left violence for political reasons. On top of all this, the mayor doubles as the police commissioner. And he’s up for re-election in a city that hates police. Part 2: https://t.co/QFrSRNx2ff #antifa pic.twitter.com/AiZtx3UqsN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2019

In the end, the Democrat FBI doesn’t see Antifa as a domestic terrorist threat, they see white people and QAnon as threats.