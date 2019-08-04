Mayor Ted Wheeler won’t let police intervene if it’s an UNSAFE CROWD

S.Noble
The Portland mayor isn’t handcuffing his officers you will be happy to know. All he is doing is refusing to allow officers to be sent into an unsafe crowd. HUH?

Soon he will refuse to let his firefighters go into buildings where there are fires. In fact, he shouldn’t let his sanitation workers go near garbage that looks unsafe either.

The brilliant mayor thinks all he has to do is ban masks on criminals when they are committing violence. Without any action by police, that won’t work Marxist Mayor Ted Wheeler.

THIS IS ANARCHY FROM A MARXIST MAYOR

There was no police intervention here because it wasn’t safe for the police. Fortunately, this man could run fast.

Antifa is planning a border tour where they will create mayhem and violence but Governor Abbott of Texas told them they’d better not come to Texas.

The Portland mayor, on the other hand, is a weak leftist.

There won’t be any charges in the beating of Andy Ngo because they don’t have working police in Portland.

This wasn’t safe for the police.

This would be too unsafe for the police also.

At least the police are safe.

Omar appears to be an Antifa fan — they’re commies all.

VIOLENCE AND ANARCHY ARE COMING

In the end, the Democrat FBI doesn’t see Antifa as a domestic terrorist threat, they see white people and QAnon as threats.

