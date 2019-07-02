Mayor Wheeler said there was no stand down order but police say otherwise

On Saturday, Antifa interrupted a prayer gathering and peaceful protest with attacks on a number of people including a conservative journalist Andy Ngo. Police appeared to be standing down.

Senator Ted Cruz accused Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler of requiring his officers to stand down during the assaults. Wheeler became irate and told him he should get his “facts straight.”

Dear @TedCruz, At least get your facts straight. I ordered no such thing. Could you divert some of those investigation dollars to something that would actually benefit American cities? Infrastructure, affordable housing, mental health services come to mind. https://t.co/btI14p8fkJ — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 2, 2019

He denied it again to Andy Ngo’s lawyer Harmeet Dhillon.

No such order was given. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 2, 2019

It looks like the good mayor LIED! The President of the Portland Police Association slammed Wheeler.

President Turner said in a statment, “It’s time for our Mayor to do two things: tell both ANTIFA and Proud Boys that our City will not accept violence in our City and remove the handcuffs from our officers and let them stop the violence through strong and swift enforcement action. Enough is enough.”

In a statement on Monday, Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner told local KATU the mayor is preventing police officers from acting.

Mayor Wheeler was also accused of giving police a stand down order when Antifa terrorists were attacking the Portland ICE facility.

THE STATEMENT

app-facebook Portland Police Association It doesn’t matter if our citizens are democrats or republicans; no one should be attacked in the streets of our city. Good leadership means taking the reins and stepping forward to let people know when there is wrongdoing. The law is applicable no matter which side you’re on. Where are the voices condemning the lawlessness and violence? If this violence had been directed at Antifa, there would have been an immediate call for an independent, outside investigation. This is a perfect example of Portland politics at work and why our great City is now under fire in the national news. The Mayor, our Police Commissioner, is not allowed to use the rank and file officers of the Portland Police Bureau as a shield to deflect Portland’s negative press nationwide. As we have said before and will continue to say: Police officers work to uphold the Constitution, including the right to free speech. It’s our job to ensure that our community can peacefully protest without fear of violence but right now our hands are tied. It’s time for our Mayor to do two things: tell both ANTIFA and Proud Boys that our City will not accept violence in our City and remove the handcuffs from our officers and let them stop the violence through strong and swift enforcement action. Enough is enough. Daryl Turner, President

