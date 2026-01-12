Mayor Zohran Mamdani & His Fragile Support for NYC Jews

It took a day, and some prodding from some of his supporters, for Mayor Mamdani to condemn the chants of Hamas supporters outside a synagogue last week. Oddly, he couldn’t quite say the name of the terrorist organization when he finally did respond. I would still like to know who okayed the protest outside of a synagogue, and why they weren’t sent home immediately.

As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city. We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest. pic.twitter.com/0J4GXWigiv — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2026

By way of comparison, the next clip shows how he reacted in support of Hamas in 2023. He never mentions what Hamas did to the Jews in Israel.

This was New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first NYC Democrat[ic] Socialists of America-led protest against the Israeli retaliation in Gaza in 2023. In this clip, Zohran goes further than supporting Palestine. He claims it’s genocide to think otherwise.

The first time we heard that Israel was committing genocide was from Israel after they went to war with Gaza for their Holocaust-like attack on more than 1200 young Israelis.

Who Is Zohran, Really?

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani mildly condemned chants of “we support Hamas” after demonstrators were filmed shouting the slogan during a protest in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Queens, terrorizing people.

However, in an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum last October, Mamdani declined to condemn Hamas, instead shifting the discussion to affordability concerns for New Yorkers.

I’m still in shock that more than 30% of Jewish New Yorkers voted for him.

However, all is not lost. Zohran Mamdani might be dragging his feet to support Jewish people who are under attack, but he’s at least out fixing our roads. He is the best-dressed road paver I’ve seen.