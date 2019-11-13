Mazie says ‘believe in climate change as though it’s a religion’

Crazy Mazie encouraged an audience recently to treat climate change as though it were a religion although she is aware that it is a science. It already is treated that way. They’ve all but canonized Greta Thunberg.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) on Tuesday called for liberal activists to believe in climate change as if it were a “religion.”

Hirono said that liberals will need to show zeal for environmental issues if they are going to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

At an event hosted by the Center for American Progress, the nutty Soros site, Hirono told the audience to “Believe in climate change as though it’s a religion, it’s not, it’s science.”

“Get people out to vote, so that we can have people here who truly are committed to human rights, environmental rights,” Hirono said at the event.

Hirono has been a vocal advocate of the Green New Deal introduced by Sen. Ed Markey (D., Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.). The Hawaii senator called it a “bold national framework” in February.

It’s also not a ‘decided’ science. There is too much we don’t know. Globalists telling us it’s ‘decided’ does not make it true. Turning over our economy to them won’t fix it either.