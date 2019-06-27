McAleenan Presser Blaming ICE Director Called Off

Acting DHS Director Kevin McAleenan called off a press conference today to not interfere with the negotiations going on in Congress to provide humanitarian funding to the border. Nancy Pelosi’s communists are out of control.

Several officials who were aware of what McAleenan was going to discuss said it would include the shuttered ICE operation to gather up 2,000 people who were ordered out of the country.

“He’s not going to come out and say, ‘Mark Morgan is at fault,’ but he’s going to say, ‘People could have figured out what’s going on based on what Mark Morgan said,” one person said.

Morgan was named on Thursday as the new acting chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to Washington Examiner’s sources, McAleenan was preparing to claim that Morgan “overshared information” at a media roundtable on June 5, that led to details about the planned ICE raid being leaked.

Multiple officials had earlier accused McAleenan himself of leaking details about the raid.

They need to declare a truce and get the job done. They have way too many enemies and they are both under terrible stress.

We don’t know who is right.