McCabe was “shocked” over the FBI’s “serious mistakes,” blames “lowest level” agents

Andrew McCabe admitted to Wolf Blitzer on CNN, where he is an analyst, that the FBI misbehavior was “very serious.” He claimed he was shocked about the findings in the FISA report by Inspector General Mike Horowitz.

McCabe called them “serious mistakes,” pretended he was a bystander and said they were just mistakes.

Wolf Blitzer wasn’t as bad as usual and said, “Jim Comey said it was sloppiness. This wasn’t just sloppiness. These were brutal mistakes, deliberate errors, concealments involving surveillance activities of an American citizen,” Blitzer said to McCabe in the interview.

He let McCabe get away with saying they were mistakes even though ALL the mistakes hurt Carter Page and Donald Trump.

But McCabe was “shocked,” shocked, I tell you.

“Shocked because we all believed, I certainly believed that the procedures we had in place were enough to guarantee that accurate information was going to the court and horrified because it cuts against one of our most fundamental duties and that is to be perfectly accurate and truthful and complete with the court at all times,” McCabe said.

Oh, puh-leeze!

Blitzer asked him what his biggest mistake was.

He said it left too much to the “lowest level of FBI agents and supervisors” and then the mistakes were “baked in.”

This awful human being is blaming “lowest level” agents when he was intimately involved in the entire process and was plotting with agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok???

He has no character. He is still prevaricating and Wolf let him.

Watch:

WHAT WOLF DIDN’T ASK

The media, including Wolf, is ignoring the reprimand by the FISA judge who ordered them to clean up their act by January 10th.

Also ignored is all the citations against McCabe for lying in several Inspector General reports. There is an ongoing criminal referral on McCabe for lying and conniving.