McCain Flunky Weaponized the IRS, Is Now In Control of All Internal Probes

Contributor James Soviero

The revelation two nights ago that John McCain’s Staff Director urged the IRS and Lois Lerner to target the tea party until its “financially ruinous” is bad enough. However, it gets worse.

It must be noted that he is now in charge of all internal investigations in the government and he is in control of whistleblowers. In his past positions, he was in investigative control during Fast & Furious, Benghazi, and other probes.

The man weaponized the IRS. His goal was to target conservatives through the IRS. Why is he in one of the most powerful positions in government, internally investigating a corrupt DoJ/FBI when he appears corrupt himself?

The Obama IRS scandal is not over – as Judicial Watch continues to uncover smoking gun documents that raise questions about how the Obama administration weaponized the IRS, the FEC, FBI, and DOJ to target the First Amendment rights of Americans. https://t.co/QdmtNuvyi6 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 21, 2018

Kerner had oversight in investigations involving Fast & Furious, Extortion 17, Benghazi, Hillary’s emails, the General Flynn probe, based on his resumé.

After law school, he joined the staff of the House Oversight Committee, under Chairman Darrell Issa, the chief investigative committee of the United States House of Representatives. [2011]

In that role, he was tied to the investigations they led. He was definitely involved as senior investigative counsel in Fast & Furious.

Under Chairman Issa, and later, Chairman Chaffetz, he led investigations of the Federal bureaucracy and fought on behalf of whistleblowers to protect American taxpayers, according to the OSC. [Except the targeted taxpayers, we might add]

Mr. Kerner was also the staff director under Ranking Member Sen. John McCain of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the lead investigative committee of the Senate.

In early 2016, Kerner became Assistant Vice President for Investigations at the nonprofit watchdog Cause of Action Institute.

HE IS CURRENTLY IN CHARGE OF ALL INTERNAL GOVERNMENT PROBES

In May 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Kerner to become Special Counsel at the United States Office of Special Counsel. He was confirmed by the 115th Congress with final voting from the U.S. Senate in October 2017.

Interesting sidenote: Special Counsel Kerner issued a statement declaring that “Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, violated federal law in two television interviews last year by using her White House position to weigh in on a political race” on March 6, 2017.

It was an extremely petty violation.

He is currently in charge of all investigations and abuses within government and involving whistleblowers.

Anyone see a problem here?

Conservative Treehouse calls him the “D.C. fixer”. We can’t go that far yet but it’s not looking good. Kerner is a McCain flunky and will not be fair. He should go.