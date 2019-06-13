McCain Flunky Weaponizes OSC to Get Kellyanne Fired

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) recommended Thursday that White House adviser Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeated violations of the Hatch Act. The Hatch Act says federal employees cannot engage in political advocacy while serving in their official capacity.

The OSC — a watchdog agency that is charged with enforcing the Hatch Act and is unrelated to Robert Mueller — sent a letter to Trump Thursday morning that accuses Conway of “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.”

“Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law,” the letter said.

In addition to Kellyanne’s comments regarding the Alabama Senate race, Conway has publicly disparaged Democratic 2020 presidential candidates in a number of instances, the letter stated. At various points, she has lashed out at senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, as well as former representative Beto O’Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden. Many of the critical comments were made on Conway’s Twitter account, which, Kerner pointed out, she also uses to conduct officials business.

The White House questioned the motives of the OSC:

“Others, of all political views, have objected to the OSC’s unclear and unevenly applied rules which have a chilling effect on free speech for all federal employees,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Steven Groves said in a statement. “Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations, and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act.”

Read the letter, you decide:

