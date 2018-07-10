McCain, Senate Side with EU Although They Won’t Pay Their Fair Share to NATO

Senator Rand Paul asked a good question this week. He wants to know why the Senate is applauding NATO and pushing to expand it when most of the EU won’t pay their fair share. The senator blocked the resolution praising and expanding NATO, saying he stands with Trump.

The Senate is doing this as the President is meeting with NATO and telling them to pay up. A few pay the minimum of 2 percent of their GDP and the rest pay nothing. The senators are working against Americans interests here.

Why is the U.S. Senate pushing to expand NATO when most of them aren’t even paying their fair share? I stand with @realDonaldTrump. Today, I blocked a resolution that applauds and calls for the expansion of NATO. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 10, 2018

JOHN MCCAIN SIDES WITH THE EU

Instead of urging the EU to pay their fair share as Socialists like the EU are supposed to do, Senator McCain is complaining that Trump is “attacking” them.

No US policy or strategy in Europe can succeed without a strong #NATO alliance. Allies can & must have candid discussions about differences. But unrestrained attacks on our closest partners will only sow dissent among our allies & embolden our adversaries. https://t.co/D8HLQaF5sB — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 10, 2018

It is a very unfair and dishonest accusation. The President is very supportive of NATO, he only wants them to pay what they are supposed to pay.

As Ari Fleischer said, if they want a stronger NATO, pay up.

.@AriFleischer: “If you want a strong NATO, spend more on defense, honor your commitments and that’s the way you strengthen the alliance.” @AmericaNewsroom pic.twitter.com/debJyVriQJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 10, 2018

THE EU ISN’T PAYING THEIR FAIR SHARE

The President tweeted Wednesday about the EU’s practices. “The European Union makes it impossible for our farmers and workers and companies to do business in Europe (U.S. has a $151 Billion trade deficit), and then they want us to happily defend them through NATO, and nicely pay for it. Just doesn’t work!,” he wrote.

The European Union makes it impossible for our farmers and workers and companies to do business in Europe (U.S. has a $151 Billion trade deficit), and then they want us to happily defend them through NATO, and nicely pay for it. Just doesn’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

He also tweeted early this morning: “Getting ready to leave for Europe. First meeting – NATO. The U.S. is spending many times more than any other country in order to protect them. Not fair to the U.S. taxpayer. On top of that we lose $151 Billion on Trade with the European Union. Charge us big Tariffs (& Barriers)!”

And: “NATO countries must pay MORE, the United States must pay LESS. Very Unfair!”

EU THUGS

Unfortunately, the EU thugs know that half the United States is rooting for them to continue robbing us as long as they don’t cooperate with the President.

The leftist EU president said the President should appreciate his allies because he doesn’t have that many friends. That is a way to endear true Americans Tusk!

EU President Tusk’s message to President Trump ahead of NATO summit: “Dear America, appreciate your allies, after all, you don’t have that many.” https://t.co/iY0onWZEsY pic.twitter.com/tBGAEsU9p9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 10, 2018

The President hopes to work it out. Right now, as he has said, we are the “world’s piggy bank.” Most reports say we pay 67% of NATO but there are 27 other member nations.

“We pay far too much and they pay far too little,” Trump said of NATO member nations just ahead of his trip to the U.K. “The United States is spending far more on NATO than any other country. This is not fair, nor is it acceptable.” pic.twitter.com/sHeNuxWmaQ — POLITICO (@politico) July 10, 2018