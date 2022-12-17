McConnell and Co. Betray the Military and the Incoming House

Four Republican senators betrayed our military and voted with Democrats to reject an amendment to a massive defense authorization package. The proposal would have reinstated troops discharged for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. Here they are:

Mitt Romney

Susan Collins

Bill Cassidy

Mike Rounds

The proposal was defeated 54 to 40.

That’s not the worse betrayal as bad as that is. The worst is the omnibus bill that Senator Mitch McConnell supports. It’s enormous and puts through all of the Democrat far-left pet projects. It lasts into next year, preventing the incoming Republican House from exercising the power of the purse, especially over the open border. McConnell is incapacitating the House for a third of its term.

But that is the point, isn’t it?

They’re going to ram a $1.7 trillion Democrat bill through during a lame-duck session. That isn’t what a lame-duck session is for when there is an incoming Congress.

This bill will cause more inflation.

Mitch McConnell and his RINOs are betraying the party and the Americans who voted for them. McConnell answers to his donors, including the corrupt Chamber of Commerce. Chip Roy blasted them:

Rep. Chip Roy RIPS swamp omnibus bill in HALF on the House Floor, goes NUCLEAR on Republicans for selling out Americans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YLe7Aq18Ed — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 16, 2022

