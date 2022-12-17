McConnell and Co. Betray the Military and the Incoming House

M Dowling
25

Four Republican senators betrayed our military and voted with Democrats to reject an amendment to a massive defense authorization package. The proposal would have reinstated troops discharged for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. Here they are:

  • Mitt Romney
  • Susan Collins
  • Bill Cassidy
  • Mike Rounds

The proposal was defeated 54 to 40.

That’s not the worse betrayal as bad as that is. The worst is the omnibus bill that Senator Mitch McConnell supports. It’s enormous and puts through all of the Democrat far-left pet projects. It lasts into next year, preventing the incoming Republican House from exercising the power of the purse, especially over the open border. McConnell is incapacitating the House for a third of its term.

But that is the point, isn’t it?

They’re going to ram a $1.7 trillion Democrat bill through during a lame-duck session. That isn’t what a lame-duck session is for when there is an incoming Congress.

This bill will cause more inflation.

Mitch McConnell and his RINOs are betraying the party and the Americans who voted for them. McConnell answers to his donors, including the corrupt Chamber of Commerce. Chip Roy blasted them:


John Vieira
John Vieira
1 minute ago

He IS a Democrat ‘implant’…as are his named compatriots…

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
16 minutes ago

RINOs never surprise me. McConnell is a compromised big spending RINO. The good thing is that Mitch McConnell is 80 years old, the Bad thing is that he hasn’t dropped dead yet!

I’m a little disappointed in Bill Cassidy and Mike Rounds going RINO when they should be solid Republicans.

