McConnell has an answer for Dems demanding he recuse himself from impeachment trial

Democrats are angry and they want Mitch McConnell to recuse himself from the Senate impeachment trial.

They are always very angry.

Democrats, who almost never recuse themselves from anything, want Mitch McConnell to recuse himself from the Senate impeachment trial. The basis of their claim is he prejudged the case.

Senator McConnell had a great response for that. He said that same claim would remove scores of Democrats if they are held to the same standard, including most of the chamber’s 2020 presidential hopefuls.

The kerfuffle began when Democrats took exception to Mr. McConnell saying he was on the same page as the President when it comes to process. That sent the Democrat fur flying.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News.

If McConnell has to recuse, then so does Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Mr. Schumer has prejudged the case.

“Right now, I think the House has amassed a great deal of evidence — much of it in the form of testimony — from the president’s own appointees that the president committed impeachable offenses,” he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has prejudged the case.

“What he has done is an impeachable offense, and he should be impeached,” Ms. Warren told reporters in October.

The Senate would empty out by Schumer’s measure.

The Democrats in the House decided to impeach before they could come up with a case. They still don’t have a case by Republican standards.