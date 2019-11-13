McConnell says there will be a trial if [when] the House votes to impeach

No matter how corrupt the process or how inane the charges and the evidence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Wednesday to reporters that there will not be a quick dismissal of Trump impeachment articles. There will be a trial.

A simple majority could dismiss the case but he probably doesn’t have the votes thanks to people like Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told reporters on Wednesday that he did not expect there would be enough support to quickly dismiss any articles of impeachment and avoid a trial.

“There’s some people talking about trying to stop the bill, dismiss charges basically as soon as they get over here. I think that’s not going to happen. That would require 51 votes,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s any question that we have to take up the matter. The rules of impeachment are very clear, we’ll have to have a trial. My own view is that we should give people the opportunity to put the case on,” McConnell told reporters, The Hill reported.

There is no time frame for it to end other than it has to end sometime.

On a positive note, if it goes to trial, Sen. Rand Paul insists on Eric Ciaramella, the alleged whistleblower, showing up to testify.

On a funny note, that goes along with this whole Soviet thing the Democrats have going, they are reportedly talking about having a secret vote for impeachment. They don’t want to lose any members during the election because of their vote. They think the voters are too stupid to figure out every last Democrat wants to overturn the election and throw Trump out of office.

Democrats not only did nothing this entire session, but they also won’t let the President do anything besides defend himself.