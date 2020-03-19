McConnell’s trillion dollar stimulus with $1200 for everyone

McConnell’s coronavirus stimulus plan would provide payments of $1,200 per person, $2,400 for a couple.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday introduced legislation to provide as much as $1,200 per person and $2,400 per couple in the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The draft legislation, obtained by Fox News, would provide minimum payments of $600, and aid would be phased down at income thresholds of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 per couple. Additionally, there would be $500 payments for each child.

The rebate amount is slated to be reduced by $5 for each $100 a taxpayer’s income exceeds the legislation’s threshold. The amount is therefore reduced to zero for single taxpayers with incomes exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers. The IRS will determine income based on taxpayers’ 2018 tax returns.

There are business-related provisions as well, including a delay of employer payroll taxes, a delay of estimated tax payments for corporations, and modifications for net operating losses.

Hopefully, they have a plan for cutting the debt down the road. We are at $23.5 trillion now with a trillion-dollar deficit before the trillion-dollar stimulus.

