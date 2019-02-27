Meadows Makes a Criminal Referral on Cohen! Cohen Conferred with Dems

During today’s hearing with convicted criminal and perjurer, Michael Cohen, Rep. Mark Meadows made a criminal referral after he seemingly admitted to violating FARA for illegal lobbying.
Rep. Meadows asked Mr. Cohen if he traded his access to President Trump to make millions of dollars as a dirtbag unregistered lobbyist.
Cohen stuttered and stammered through that.
Watch:
NO PROOF OF RACIST COMMENTS BY TRUMP
Mark Meadows asked Cohen if he had taped recordings of Trump racism allegations and he said, “No, Sir.”
Meadows mentioned that he taped everyone else.
Rep. Mark Meadows presses Michael Cohen for “proof” of any racist remarks privately expressed by Pres. Trump.
COHEN CONFERRED WITH DEMOCRATS PRIOR TO THE HEARING
Cohen admitted under oath that he met with the Democrats Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings, and others, in preparation for the hearings. He also made a statement in conflict with that of Lanny Davis, his Hillary lawyer.
Watch:
The exchange that prompted Rep. Meadows to forward a criminal referral.
How can anyone regard these hearings as a search for the facts/truth, when everything points towards a kangaroo court, biased, and orchestrated to incriminate Trump.
If Michael Cohen had some, or any type of evidence against Trump would Mueller have released him to SDNY for prosecution on crimes that has nothing to do with Trump. Even though Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance crimes that charge has never actually made it through court proceedings. It’s easy to get a plea deal without having to actually prove your case in court and then claim a violation. The opposition doesn’t care whether or not it was an adjudicated crime so long as the optics are in play, in the same manner as one member bringing up Manafort and Papadapolous. As Rush has said, they Democrats are “scared to death” that Trump WILL Win in 2020, and there’s Nothing they can do about it.