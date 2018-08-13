Media Ignores Army of Violent Communists In Favor of Reporting on 25 Racists

The thousands or hundreds of Communist Antifa [depending on which report you choose to believe] were in D.C. cursing at the police, calling them “pigs,” throwing bottles and Molotov Cocktails at them; some were waving Communist and North Korean flags, and they were demanding the overthrow of our country, but we are supposed to be worried about two dozen racists?

Even though they vastly outnumbered the 25 Unite the Right protesters, they still wanted to beat them up.

Their agenda matches that of the Democrat Party. They want the President overthrown; they demand open borders and Single Payer and insist law enforcement be abolished.

In fact, the Democrat Party refused to condemn them. Democrat leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Tim Kaine condemned Unite the Right without mentioning Antifa. They kept referring to last year’s rally in which a woman marching with Antifa was killed indirectly by a paranoid schizophrenic man. He rode his car into the crowd and other cars, one of which hit and killed Heather Heyer.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter attended last year’s event for the sole purpose of beating up the Unite the Right protesters who had a permit to march.

The media keeps referring to the radical leftist Antifa as counter-protesters, forgetting to mention they are Anarcho-Communists. Fox News reported that Unite the Right2 spurred Antifa clashes and counter-protesters. The truth is the two dozen Unite the Right protesters were not violent and the hundreds of violent Antifa were.

ANTIFA ARE CRIMINALS

Antifa cut media camera cords. They don’t want people to know who they are. This is a clip from ABC News.

VIDEO: Antifa Block A Cameraman & Cut His Cables pic.twitter.com/S9HKgXcGA1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2018

The woman in the photo on the top left of this tweet is with The Revolutionary Communist Party. Her shirt gives her away, but the media doesn’t look for that kind of information or even mention they are Communists in support of the Democrat Party agenda.

Anti-racist protesters are pouring into Freedom Plaza — many speaking out against white supremacy and chanting “America was never great!” #ShutItDownDC #UniteTheRight2 pic.twitter.com/9wn6JypWYM — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) August 12, 2018

NO BORDER, NOW WALL, NO USA AT ALL

While the media makes these people into patriots defending against Nazis and KKK, ostensibly, Antifa are chanting, “No border, no wall, no USA at all”. Where’s the condemnation of these people?

Violent ANTIFA roaming the D.C. streets with wooden sticks chanting “No border, no wall, no USA at all” pic.twitter.com/G0OajxQ0FV — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) August 12, 2018

Is no one concerned about the way they treated the police? Are they only concerned about 25 racists marching?

The Communists are chanting for the “pigs” to move.

Antifa telling cops to move out of the way are they make their way to #UniteTheRight2. pic.twitter.com/hTRl6RjXl6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 12, 2018

“F*** the pigs,” the Democrat red army chants.

Antifa now chanting “fuck the pigs” as they march towards #UniteTheRight2. pic.twitter.com/Hufi44hHHX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 12, 2018

The white leftist libs yelled foul insults at the diverse police force. Who are the racists again?

All-white Antifa screams obsceneties at diverse group of police officers pic.twitter.com/FB6MAScCi7 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 12, 2018

They waved Communist and North Korean flags.

Antifa DC is flying North Korea and Communist flags today

Made in China

Sold by Rich importers who get tax breaks from #Congress pic.twitter.com/nnzPn5PPSe — Zoot (@Zoot16) May 1, 2017

When one of the organizers Jason Kessler gave his speech, there were about 4 or 5 in attendance to listen to him but slews of reporters. That’s all they really wanted to cover.

The Antifa were in Charlottesville the day before, on Saturday and there were no extremist Unite the Right protesters so they attacked the police and the media instead. The Washington Post reported the attendees were mostly counter-protesters. That wasn’t true. They were all counter-protesters and they were all Antifa.

The media characterizations of the Sunday and the Saturday events were ridiculous.

THE ORGANIZERS OF THE UNITE THE RIGHT EXTREMISTS ARE LIBERAL

Additionally, it must be noted that these groups are much closer to the far-left than they are to the right. The Nazis are Socialists for one thing. For another, the leaders of Unite the Right are on the left.

Richard Spencer considers himself a liberal as he explains to Dinesh D’Souza at the end of this clip.

.@DineshDSouza spoke to some of the leaders of the “white nationalist” movement and says he made a stunning discovery. They are almost all on the left. Watch his full interview with @WilkowMajority on CRTV ==> https://t.co/qibwFT5F2j pic.twitter.com/vl7bmgiZmI — CRTV (@CRTV) August 12, 2018

Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler, the 34-year-old president of Unity and Security for America, is a blogger and reporter.

Before he organized the “Unite for Right” rally, he was an Obama supporter and attended at least one Occupy Wall Street event. The information was first reported by the Southern Poverty Law Center [SPLC].

SPLC said he’s a criminal. Arrest records indicate that Kessler was convicted in 2005 for shoplifting, obstructing justice and for a string of failures to appear and register, in addition to numerous traffic violations and citations.

The blog OneNationNews went back to his tweets from 2012 and 2013 and found Kessler is an anti-gun nut.

According to one tweet to Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, on March 19, 2013, Kessler wrote: “@SenatorReid I think you’re a guy who gets things done and I respect that but you need to support the assault weapons ban bc its now or never.”

Another tweet, on Dec. 14, 2012, stated: “These gun nuts have bullied the American people for too long and enabled too many killers. #GunControlNow.”

He just loves Obama because all right-wing fanatics love Obama?