Media-land: Trump can’t fill an arena, Warren has ‘teeming crowds’

A hashtag trended on Twitter yesterday and is trending again today — #EmptySeatsMagaTour. The Democrats who rave about “teeming crowds” at Elizabeth Warren rallies are talking about a max of 700 people so far. They want you to believe Trump can’t pull in the crowds, but Warren can.

The left is sending around a morphed photo and a morphed video clip so it looks like there were empty seats behind the President. There were empty seats in the top rafters since someone decided to lock the doors before letting everyone in, leaving thousands outside, although most filled up later.

This is one of the morphed tweets:

wow third tweet about crowd size in a row #EmptySeatMAGATour must reallllly be getting you you. i hope it doesn’t trend again. it would be an absolute SHAME if #EmptySeatsMagaTour continued to trend. pic.twitter.com/IiEfVlQf8f — NY🗽2 DC 🌸 2GA🍑 (@SandraMaz) August 17, 2019

THE TRUTH

A few empty seats in the rafters (obstructed view). Otherwise, a crowd of 12,000 and thousands still outside! @realDonaldTrump @parscale #EmptySeatMAGATour pic.twitter.com/MuW8E3aT2s — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) August 16, 2019

A great evening, with incredible people, in New Hampshire! https://t.co/XvqQCgorIW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Great news! Tonight, we broke the all-time attendance record previously held by Elton John at #SNHUArena in Manchester, New Hampshire! https://t.co/GHvFBkA2KZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Trump’s rally took place at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on 555 Elm Street. The event started at 7 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The maximum capacity for the SNHU Arena is 11,770 for concerts and 11,140 for basketball events. Because too many people showed up and some had to stay in the overflow area, it’s safe to say that far more than 11,000 people showed up for the rally tonight.

Even half an hour before the rally began, the venue looked packed. An hour before, there were still some empty seats in the upper tier, but more people arrived as the rally’s starting time drew closer.

The scene inside the SNHU Arena in Manchester about half an hour before President Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally is set to begin. pic.twitter.com/cw3HuUO913 — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) August 15, 2019

Manchester, NH Rally for President Trump FYI, #catholic

This is a BIG crowd for August. And there are a LOT of people with tickets who are not getting in. pic.twitter.com/Slz7QPorgS — Wouldn’t tell (@TellWouldn) August 15, 2019

THOUSANDS watching ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ from OUTSIDE the Manchester, New Hampshire arena! pic.twitter.com/BINMd3AYRs — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 16, 2019

CNN AND WARREN’S ‘TEEMING CROWDS’

CNN wants you to believe Warren has “teeming crowds” but she hasn’t drawn over 700 at a single event.

Elizabeth Warren surges in Iowa as she lands in second place behind Joe Biden in a new Monmouth University poll. CNN’s Jeff Zeleny reports on how Warren’s backyard strategy is helping her gain support pic.twitter.com/qYc8ATvwrv — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 13, 2019

Packed crowds?

What’s going on with .⁦@DRUDGE_REPORT⁩ Warren packs crowds in NH. Click on the article 700 at one 400 at another. Trump will get 10,000 plus at New Hampshire rally tonight. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/UQNrvn50Q9 — Geoff Harbaugh (@Geoffyoungrepub) August 15, 2019

WARREN’S BIG IN IOWA

A new Iowa poll from Change Research has Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leading with her moving up to double digits at 28 percent. Sanders and Biden tie for second with 17 percent.

This is a concern for Biden who made a series of gaffes, showing his age. He can’t lie with the same facility.

Coming in third in the poll is South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 13 percent. He hasn’t moved in weeks.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is also struggling following a bad debate performance where Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) rightfully questioned Harris’ controversial history as a prosecutor. Harris scored eight percent in the new poll.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Beto O’Rourke follow with three percent, and everyone else is barely hanging on with two or one percent.

Biden still leads in most other polls.

Since launching his 2020 bid in late April, Biden has submitted to 42 one-on-one interviews, nearly 33 of which have been granted to reporters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada. The former vice president has sat for questions with the national press just nine times. Biden officials confirmed the campaign views local media as the best way to reach Democratic primary voters.

He is going local, not national, which puts him at an extreme disadvantage when he comes up against Trump. Trump will be able to define him nationally.

However, with all the gaffes he makes, and the teeny crowds he draws, campaigning locally serves as better protection.

Biden can’t handle the chaos and the grueling schedule at his age.

Meanwhile, the Big Chief can run.

Chief Running Bull pic.twitter.com/bCU4THHsV7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 15, 2019