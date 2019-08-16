Media Lies About Trump Not Filling the Arena at the NH Rally

With Democratic candidates pulling in teeny crowds, it’s Elizabeth Warren who stands out by attracting about 700 at one rally and 400 at another in New Hampshire. All we heard — and from Drudge too no less — was that Warren packs crowds in NH.

A great evening, with incredible people, in New Hampshire! https://t.co/XvqQCgorIW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

The media regaled the large numbers Warren brought in, but they tell a different story when it comes to President Trump. For some reason, the doors were shut while the upper tier of the arena still had plenty of seats. Dishonest Pettypiece posted a photo of the upper-tier but didn’t mention the thousands who had the doors shut in their faces and were forced to remain outside.

Noting that when Trump says the stadium is full there are literally empty seats behind him. Yeah, those aren’t great seats, some obstructed by the flag … but that is not full pic.twitter.com/bLj48mBwzR — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) August 16, 2019

Another liar at BuzzFeed:

Trump loves to claim his rallies are sold out and overflowing into the streets outside. A rare Fox camera pan to the top of the arena at tonight’s Trump rally in NH shows empty seats pic.twitter.com/hkV4w8krW5 — Jon Passantino (@passantino) August 16, 2019



These are the people outside the arena who couldn’t get into the stadium in New Hampshire.

One must wonder if the powers that be left the upper tier empty to give reporters their photo-op. Maybe that’s too conspiratorial — or not. The MSM can try but they won’t stop him.