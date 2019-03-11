Media Matters Will Strategically Release More Tapes to Take Down Tucker

The Soros-Brock funded Media Matters believes they have enough to get Tucker Carlson off the air. He is an influential conservative. When he made his comments on the shock jock show, he was a Libertarian. The left hates both groups.

On the first tape, Tucker can be heard on the “Bubba the Love Sponge” radio show comparing some women to dogs, calling someone a “c***”, and somewhat excusing cult leader Warren Jeffs. It was all unpleasant or funny, depending on your point of view. All those shock jock shows are like this.

Tucker said Fox is behind him on this.

“Fox News is behind us as they have been since the very first day. Toughness is a rare quality in a TV network and we are grateful for that.”

“We will never bow to the mob, ever, no matter what.”

Tucker Carlson responds to Media Matters attempts to silence him: “Fox News is behind us as they have been since the very first day. Toughness is a rare quality in a TV network and we are grateful for that.” “We will never bow to the mob, ever, no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/L4QtUlIStN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

THE NEW TAPES ARE WORSE BUT WHO CARES

A Media Matters spokesperson said that the new recordings will “give some additional insight into Tucker’s worldview vis-a-vis race and ethnicity.”

Media Matters says they are explicitly releasing the tapes this week in conjunction with an ad-buying event Fox News is holding.

They obviously want the advertisers to leave Fox News. Their goal is to destroy Tucker, but beyond that, they would love to cast a mortal blow on Fox News in time for the 2020 election.

In February, Variety reported that for the first time in Fox News’ history, the network would hold an event for ad buyers in its studios to highlight its ratings and opinion content on March 13.

“We certainly want to make sure [the new tapes] are released when they can be most helpful to the media buying decision makers,” Media Matters told CNN.

Soros-funded and dark money leftist groups like Sleeping Giants and Color of Change are behind many of these campaigns. Sleeping Giants is behind the anti-Breitbart campaigns that have killed off some of their advertisers.

On Monday, #FireTuckerCarlson and #BoycottTuckerCarlson were trending as users tagged advertisers still working with Carlson.

Media Matters wants us to be terminally offended by Tucker’s offensive language while they and their buddies push us into socialism.

The Sentinel does not care what foul jokes Tucker Carlson told a decade or more ago. But we do hope the advertisers and Fox News agree with us. The speech and thought crimes of Tucker Carlson can’t equal those of the left. Unfortunately, the goal is also to destroy Fox News.