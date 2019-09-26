Media Outlets Including AP, CNN & Fox Brazenly Lie About the President

The lies the media tells are astonishing and it’s not going to get better any time soon, if ever. Today, multiple outlets lied and the lies were intended to damage Donald Trump.

The AP has lied repeatedly about the President. Here is just one example for you from an article titled, Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine to investigate Bidens.

The AP intends to influence the opinions of the unaware in a subtle way. This is the line we wanted to pull out in particular because it shows how sly and dishonest they are:

Trump raised allegations, without citing any evidence, that the former vice president sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor in regard to son Hunter.

“Without any evidence?”

Biden said it on video.

Here’s Joe Biden bragging about how he threatened to pull $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor, who was leading a corruption investigation into a company that employed Biden’s son, Hunter pic.twitter.com/rNr7UT50F9 #maga — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) September 23, 2019

The AP deliberately lied. Everyone in the media knows about the evidence. They are lying to hurt the President. As Bill O’Reilly said on his podcast Wednesday, they are bearing false witness against their neighbor [the 9th commandment].

LYING BY OMISSION

The AP wasn’t alone. CNN, MSNBC and Fox News lied by omission Wednesday. The networks talked about the ‘favor’ the President asked, which was to investigate interference in our 2016 election, but they omitted an additional 500 words to make it look as if the favor was to investigate the Bidens.

The President never said anything about Ukraine helping him with his election. He was concerned about Crowdstrike, the company owned by a Russian immigrant who hates Trump. They are also the company the DNC used to say their computers were hacked by Russians. The DNC would not let the FBI go through the computers.

Because of course, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace skipped over HUNDREDS of words to smear President Trump. According to the transcript, the “favor” was about the 2016 election, not about Biden. pic.twitter.com/8FTZuQj3gM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2019

.@sunny Hostin did it on The View too. pic.twitter.com/zCm1QiS4Db — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2019

Lots of media outlets using this same misleading tactic. They omit 500+ words of transcript and say the “favor” @realDonaldTrump mentions is connected w/ Biden talk when really it was about looking into 2016 election interference. This is completely dishonest and irresponsible. https://t.co/wfQWOD3VNZ — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) September 25, 2019

PROPAGANDISTS

Then we have propagandist Juan Williams calling his colleagues propagandists.