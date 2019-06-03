Media preys on Trump as he receives a grand welcome at Buckingham

The media is out to embarrass Trump and he only just arrived in London today, but the Royal family seems undeterred and welcomed him in a grand manner.

The President said that the primary source of U.S. news in London is CNN. That’s terrible to hear. Trump suggested if people stop using AT&T, they would have to be “forced to make changes at CNN.”

On the eve of the President’s State visit, London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote a vicious op-ed trashing the United States President.

The President responded to the London mayor’s vicious op-ed in tweets while traveling to London.

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

The news this morning is that a London museum wants to buy the baby Trump blimp.

The Guardian claimed last June, when he was greeted by Theresa May, that he is not welcomed in England. This time around they are just trashing him for every move he makes and twisting his words.

For example, the President responded to Sadiq Khan’s vile op-ed in two tweets so they phrase it as the President insults their mayor as he gets off the plane. He tweeted that CNN is London’s major U.S. news program and the Guardian writes, “Trump meets Queen at Palace after bemoaning lack of Fox News – live”

CNN is claiming in their headlines that the President started out with an “awkward moment,” “Trump arrives in Britain throwing rhetorical punches,” and “the President receives a ceremonial welcome just hours after he slammed London’s mayor on twitter, calling him a ‘stone cold loser.'” Naturally, they didn’t mention what Khan did to him.

CBS News had to put a nasty twist to it by quoting a Royal commentator for CNN.

“This [Buckingham Palace] visit is all about reaffirming that relationship [with the UK] ahead. It doesn’t matter who’s in the Oval Office as long as the relationship between the two countries endures,” @victoriaarbiter tells CBSN. https://t.co/CjvMtln0ex pic.twitter.com/pUVVInPA05 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2019

The media is even bragging about Obama getting a standing ovation at an NBA game as if that doesn’t look planned.

While the media will make the President look as bad as possible and even try to create some sort of scandal, the truth is he is getting a grand welcome.

THE GRAND BRITISH WELCOME

The media simply wants to divide us from the Brits.

Crowd gathers outside Buckingham Palace in advance of Pres and Mrs Trump’s arrival, though Marine One will be landing on the Garden on the far side of the Palace. pic.twitter.com/cLK8Cozwsn — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 3, 2019

Donald Trump was greeted by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace ahead of the US President’s private lunch with the Queen. https://t.co/BRGgLm9uso — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 3, 2019

JUST NOW: @realDonaldTrump receives a Royal welcome at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/qGRgEz8vtG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 3, 2019

– @realDonaldTrump chats with the honor guard while reviewing the troops at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/enEliY4hiA — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 3, 2019

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Pres. Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/nhs6dJ552q — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 3, 2019

American national anthem is played during welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace #TrumpUKVisit https://t.co/CjvMtln0ex pic.twitter.com/4dK5dXqlY3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2019

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner stand on Buckingham Palace balcony. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/Kpnf8kD3s6 — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2019

The Queen officially welcomes President Trump to Buckingham Palace, with the sound of a gun salute in the background#TrumpUKVisit latest updates: https://t.co/4zaqzAiNZz pic.twitter.com/yG3bG7qAVz — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2019