Media Pushes a Nothing Burger, Papadopoulos Plans to Run for Office

George Papadopoulos was interviewed by Clinton ally George Stephanopoulos Sunday on ‘ABC News’s This Week’ and, depending on which version you believe, he was an influential policy advisor for the Trump campaign (Sen. Mark Warner) or he attended one meeting with the President and his team before the election (Corey Lewandowski).

After having pled guilty, he will serve 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI about his involvement with a professor now believed to be deceased. The professor, James Mifsud, has/had ties to the FBI and Russia.

PAPADOPOULOS THINKS HE CAN RUN FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

This guy actually plans to run for public office one day, after he moves to LA and helps his wife with her fledgling acting career. It sounds delusional to some.

Traitor and felon George Papadopoulos who pled guilty for lying to the FBI still thinks he has a shot at running for public office. Good God.pic.twitter.com/f9nhH5sOzN — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 8, 2018

PAPADOPOULOS SAID HE WAS TRYING TO SET UP A SUMMIT WITH PUTIN

The talk of a Putin summit is information available to the public since 2016 and it is a nothing burger. There were — allegedly — discussions about setting up a meeting between Trump and Putin. That is what the media is trying to make into a scandal, and have been doing so since 2016.

One issue that could be a problem is Papadopoulos says Jeff Sessions encouraged the summit but Sessions testified under oath he was opposed.

Papadopoulos said it was considered a “PHOTO-OP”. The media calls it a scandal.

The Trump campaign was “fully aware” of his efforts to set up “a meeting with Putin,” Papadopoulos said. No one discouraged him from seeking the summit. [And we ask, if true, ‘so what’?]

“I actively sought to leverage my contacts with the professor to host this meeting,” Papadopoulos told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on “This Week” Sunday. “The campaign was fully aware what I was doing.”

Papadopoulos says he lied to protect the President.

[What about his incentive to lie to protect himself?]

“It was in that context on January 27, 2017, when you met with the FBI and lied to them about your meetings with [Maltese professor, probably dead] Joseph Mifsud,” Stephanopoulos said. “Why did you lie to them?”

“I found myself pinned between the Department of Justice and the sitting president and having probing questions that I thought might incriminate the sitting president,” Papadopoulos said.

“You were trying to protect the president?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“Of course,” Papadopoulos responded.

Then he played innocent.

“I didn’t understand really the nature of what was going on. Of course, I’m remorseful, I’m contrite and I did lie … You know, that was probably in the back of my mind, of what exactly am I doing here talking about Russian hacking or election interference with the candidate that I just worked for,” he added.

HE HAS NO IDEA IF THERE IS ANY TRUMP-RUSSIA COLLUSION

Then Papadopoulos, who met with Mueller’s team four times, was asked if Mueller will find Russia-Trump campaign collusion at the end of the probe.

“I have no idea. All I can say is that my testimony might have helped move something towards that, but I have no idea.”

HE HAS NO IDEA!

MORE ON THE NO-NEVER-MIND SUMMIT

He said that when he discussed a Russia-Trump summit, Sessions liked the idea. The Attorney General has denied this multiple times while under oath. The former aide said Donald Trump was “open to the idea” but deferred to Sessions.

Sessions told Congress he shut down the idea of a Trump-Putin summit at that campaign meeting. “I pushed back,” he said.

Many in the campaign were aware of his efforts, including Corey Lewandowski, the then-campaign manager, Sam Clovis, a senior aide, and Trump himself, according to Papadopoulos. There were mixed reactions to the idea according to him, but Manafort wasn’t interested.

Judging from this interview Sunday and his interview the day before with Jake Tapper on CNN, Papadopoulos seems to mostly be referring to the one meeting with Trump and his staff. We’ve all seen the photo of them at a conference table.

There is nothing illegal about arranging a summit. Barack Obama set up a backdoor channel to the Ayatollah before he assumed office.

HE DOESN’T THINK HE TOLD THE CAMPAIGN ABOUT RUSSIA HAVING CLINTON EMAILS

Papadopoulos said he couldn’t remember if he told the Trump campaign about Professor Mifsud’s offer of Hillary emails. He doesn’t think he did.

George Papadopoulos tells @JakeTapper he “can’t guarantee” he didn’t tell the Trump campaign about Russian dirt. https://t.co/EDLHrUWBeb pic.twitter.com/5tn8rZe0a9 — CNN (@CNN) September 8, 2018

The judge even said George Papadopoulos didn’t lie about anything connected to Russia.

The media is giving the public the impression that Papadopoulos discussed with Trump and his campaign that Hillary’s emails were in Russian hands and could become available. That’s not at all the case. He said he never told anyone in the campaign about Professor Mifsud’s offer to secure the emails.

When asked about whether he was loyal to the President, he gave the self-serving — possibly honest — answer that he was “loyal to my country, first and foremost.”

IRONY

What is ironic, and something which points to the unfairness in all this, is the standard for Hillary Clinton is quite different.

George Papadopoulos is getting 14 days in jail for lying to a federal agent. Meanwhile, here is Hillary Clinton lying directly to Mike Pompeo about emails. No jail time for her. Odd how that works. pic.twitter.com/WwFOZ7XgXk — Mike (@Fuctupmind) September 7, 2018